

Five people have been injured in a serious crash on State Highway 5, near Te Haroto.

Police said they were advised of the crash on the Napier-Taupo road at about 4.40pm.

Initial indications were that a vehicle hit a power pole, according to a police spokesperson.

"There are power lines down."

A St John Ambulance spokesman said three people have sustained serious injuries, one moderate and one minor.

One patient with serious injuries is to be transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital by helicopter, according to the spokesperson. The other patients will be taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by ambulance.

The NZ Transport Agency said the road between Napier and Taupo is closed.

"Please delay your travel if possible, as the only detours available are via SH3 Palmerston North or SH2 Gisborne," they said.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

MetService earlier today issued a road snowfall warning for the treacherous stretch of road from 10am to 10pm.

Sleet could turn to snow in higher parts of the road, they said.

Eight deaths have already been recorded from five separate crashes on the road from December 2019 to June 2020.

