

Donations have flooded in for the family of a child that died in a fatal crash on State Highway 5, Te Haroto, last month.

Teang Atauea died from her injuries on June 23 after the crash on the Napier-Taupō Rd on June 21.

The crash, which occurred between Kawaro Roadway and Turangakumu Rd, left the 10-year-old's mother, youngster sister and older brother with varying injuries.

A Givealittle page, which has had $5300 donated to it in three days, was set up by a close family member to raise funds to help support the family with expenses.

Roi Burnett, who set up the page, said the family's world was "turned upside down".

"This has been a very difficult time for the family, because their grieving process has just begun. This page has been set up in order to ease the family's pain and worries about moving forward."

Any money raised will be used to cover day to day costs while the family recovers from their injuries and is unable to work.

Teang's family, originally from Kiribati, moved to Wairoa three years ago.