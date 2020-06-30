The Central Hawke's Bay Museum reopened last week, after a three-month closure due to Covid-19.

On its first day back a group of year 7 and 8 Waipawa School pupils were among the first visitors, there to learn more about how to correctly look after and display historical objects of significance.

Resuming its normal hours, planning is now under way on exhibitions and activities throughout winter and beyond, which will be announced once finalised.

Museum director and manager Jana Uhlirova said it was exciting to get the doors open again.

"With the impact of Covid-19 on people's work and travel plans, we are hopeful regional efforts to promote Hawke's Bay as a destination will bring benefits for Central Hawke's Bay and the museum, which is one of the drawcards of the district.

"We can see Waipawa township starting to bustle again and we are happy to be back, and open for locals and visitors to come and explore our displays and the new exhibitions we are working on."

In the meantime, schools are welcome to contact the museum to discuss school tours and lessons that might fit in with their studies.

The public is also invited to take a wander around the eclectic displays evoking times past, mostly sourced from the Central Hawke's Bay area and giving a comprehensive historical snapshot of life in one of New Zealand's oldest inland towns.

The museum's extensive historical collection includes local and national treasures ranging from everyday items to military, technology and Maori taonga.

The Central Hawke's Bay Museum is considered an important part of the cultural landscape of the district, particularly Waipawa, and if people want to support the facility a fundraising evening is being held at an upcoming production of the Waipukurau Little Theatre.

The charity night on Wednesday, July 22, when the proceeds of tickets purchased will go to the CHB Museum, is being held one day ahead of the opening night of the theatre's double bill production of The Peace of Angels/ An Unseasonable Fall of Snow.

The production officially opens on Thursday, July 23, and runs until Saturday, August 1.

Tickets for the charity night can be purchased from the CHB Museum, High St, Waipawa, or Red Snap'r 15 Ruataniwha St, Waipukurau.