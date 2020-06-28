The mammoth task of packing up Dannevirke's iconic Fantasy Cave has begun.

The Fantasy Cave is in recess while new premises are built, meaning all the displays in its current High St location have to be dismantled, packed away and stored.

The cave was to have closed on Saturday, March 28 but had to go into recess earlier because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

It is hoped the cave will reopen within 18 months to two years.

The Fantasy Cave Board made the decision to seek its own premises after discovering that meeting fire safety and health and safety regulations for a building warrant of fitness would cost between $80,000 and $100,000.

Plans for the new building were soon to be released and the board hoped to keep the project as local as possible.

Fantasy Cave volunteer Jill Ross prepares one of the figures for storage. Photo Sue Emeny

Board secretary Liz Edwards said people could go to the cave's Facebook page for progress updates.

She said board members, Cave Dwellers committee and volunteers are spending Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10am until 2pm, packing up the cave, but more volunteers are needed.

"Anyone wanting to help would be welcome and can contact Denise Eagle on 06 374 6257 to go on the roster. "

In the meantime the board was working hard to keep the vibe of the cave going.

"We are stressing that the cave is going into recess, not closing down," board chairman Grant Hurrell said.