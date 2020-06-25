Dannevirke High School's newly formed sports committee is holding its first official fundraising event tomorrow.

The combined monster garage sale will be held in the school hall and a car wash in the carpark. There will also be a bake sale, a sausage sale and face-painting.

The sports committee was formed out of necessity, sports co-ordinator Miriam Pinfold said.

"The school has not received any funding from Pub Charities because of the Covid-19 lockdown so families were faced not only with sports registration fees but travel costs as well," Pinfold said.

Advertisement

With most of the school's sports teams having to travel away for games the costs are significant.

"I have just booked a 50-seater bus to take two rugby teams to Palmerston North and back and the cost is $500," Pinfold said.

Some of the rugby teams travel further afield, as far as Levin and Taihape.

Once Pub Charity funding becomes available again the sports committee will stay in place.

"We'll keep the committee going to cover the costs of taking teams to tournaments and supplying new strips."

Pinfold said community support for the fundraiser had been huge.

"But then that's what happens in a small town."

Co-ordinating the fundraiser is Michelle Mitchell who said the response to the call for goods had been incredible.

Advertisement

"We've had all sorts of things donated, from furniture, freezers, clothing, books, baby gear to toys. People have been very generous."

Anybody who wishes to donate items can still do so by dropping them at the school hall after 3.20pm today.