If participating in a mid-winter swim outdoors doesn't appeal how about going to Wai Splash in the holidays!

The pool is up and running, clean and sanitised, heated with great changing facilities and a carefully organised programme to cater for all.

Patronage has been disappointing since Covid lockdown and the pool really needs some support.

For kids the key time with the inflatables and boats will be noon to 4pm and the charge is only $3 for all swimmers.