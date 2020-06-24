It was a triple celebration at Dannevirke St John on Tuesday when a new health shuttle vehicle was handed over, years of voluntary service rewarded and certificates of appreciation presented.

The dedication was carried out by St John chaplain Reverend Adrienne Bruce.

The new vehicle was donated from the estate of John and Shirley Davidson for the Dannevirke Area Committee and the health shuttle service.

Handing over the vehicle on behalf of the Davidsons was their niece Wendy Young, a long-time friend of Shirley Davidson, Noeline Hartridge, and trustee Murray Pringle.

Accepting the vehicle on behalf of the Priory of the Order of St John in New Zealand was Rex Wheeler, Knight of the Order of St John, who is also a member of the Central Region Trust Board.

"I congratulate you on being able to provide the Dannevirke Area Committee and health shuttle service with such a vehicle to be used to extend the work or St John to those who need our care."

He said there were some very faithful people behind Dannevirke St John and the shuttle service.

"St John is a diverse organisation and Dannevirke has adapted to the changes that have taken place over the years, from when there was just the hospital's ambulance and volunteers carrying out netball and rugby duties through to today when Dannevirke now has an ambulance, a health shuttle service, first aid youth work and St John in Schools.

"St John is about understanding the needs of modern society and we need to be constantly on the lookout as to how we can support our people."

Wheeler acknowledged the work of long-time St John worker Don Stewart who was instrumental in setting up the Dannevirke shuttle service.

"Don was determined that a shuttle service was what Dannevirke needed and he helped develop a model that has spread throughout New Zealand. I want to thank Don and his wife Kay for setting up the service."

Wheeler delivered a message from Phil Rankin who looks after St John volunteers.

"All volunteers make a difference and here at St John there are 8500 volunteers helping others each day.

"As we move into the future there will be change but we need to keep a healthy balance as to what the volunteers need from us. If we can't look after our St John whānau then they can't look after others."

Wheeler said funding cuts would be an issue over the coming year which would be an austere one as $30 million had been shaved off the St John budget.

Rex Wheeler Knight of St John with representatives of John and Shirley Davidson, trustee Murray Pringle, family friend Noeline Hartridge and niece Wendy Young.

Wheeler then presented long-time volunteer John Ross with a medal marking 50 years of service.

"We've had our ups and downs over the years, but we are still here," Ross said.

He acknowledged the support the shuttle service received from within the town and congratulated the team for the way they had looked after and handled the shuttle vehicles.

Certificates of appreciation where then presented to the volunteers who have left the shuttle service. They were Jim and Vonny Vercoe Austing, Ralph Browne, Vanessa Barnett, Ray Beckett, Alison and Roger Burson, Lois Churchouse, June Elmore, Kathryn Mulinder, Kay Stewart, Pat Thomas and Ruth Ussher.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis with Reverend Adrienne Bruce at Tuesday's official function at the Dannevirke St John depot.

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis said shuttle volunteers showed there was much more to their role than just driving, it was the extra care they took of their patients.

She said she had been asked many times about a civic award to recognise the work of Don and Kay Stewart, but said they were very early recipients of that honour.

"They have given so much to this district, they have gone above and beyond in what they have done."

As this is Volunteer Awareness Week, Collis said she was unsure as to how she could possibly thank the volunteers of the district.

"This country is held together by volunteers. Without them we couldn't function."