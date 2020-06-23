Tararua Rural Education Activities Programme (REAP) has appointed a new chairwoman.

Wendy Lansdown, who has been a board member since June 2017, is to take over the reins from Stephen Paewai who has been chairman for around eight years.

Paewai, who has been a board member for 13 years, took over the chairman's role from former Tararua District Council chief executive Roger Twentyman.

"I think that's a long enough time to be chairman, it's time for a change."

Paewai said general manager Claire Chapman had been at the helm for two years and Tararua REAP was running smoothly.

"There have been some staff changes but things are pretty settled so it's probably a good time for a change.

"Claire has built up some good relationships and takes a collaborative approach."

Paewai said it was a case of being less about the board and more about the team.

"The board is just there to support the staff."

He will remain a member of the board which also includes deputy chairwoman Liz Gunson, Donna Milner, Sue Berry and Sharyne Wimsett.

Paewai will be officially recognised for his contribution at the official opening of 17 Gordon St at a date yet to be confirmed.

The latest newsletter from the board and the manager says Tararua REAP is starting to get back into the swing of things.

"We feel so fortunate to live in Tararua with the amazing community spirit and support that continues to occur."

For anyone who was not okay, there was plenty of help out there for those who need it.

"We look forward to supporting businesses and job seekers through the yet to be appointed employment liaison co-ordinator(s)."

Tararua REAP embraced technology for its annual meeting on April 22 and utilised Zoom videoconferencing. The meeting was supported with 25 attendees.

Lease of 17 Gordon St, the Blue building adjacent the REAP office, fondly named Bluey, was now available for casual hire. It ideal for group meetings, individual consultations, or long-term office lease.

Contact REAP if you need a non-clinical, comfortable, functional space that is cost-effective and central.

REAP has extended a welcome to MASH Trust which is in the process of settling in to two of the offices.

MASH provides a wide range of support services for people with mental health conditions, intellectual or physical disabilities, alcohol and addiction struggles and youth respite care.

REAP has a small number of training sessions running. Current and potential courses include class two heavy traffic, defensive driving during the school holidays, first aid and digital device support.

The defensive driving course will be held on July 14, 16, 21 and 23 at the REAP office from 6pm to 8pm.

New Zealand Red Cross first aid courses will be held on July 15 and 16, September 9 and 10 and November 12 and 13.

The well stocked community pantry outside the Tararua REAP office in Gordon St.

Pataka for the People, REAP's community pantry, is often a hive of activity with people delivering or collecting goods.

"It is humbling to see the benefits for those that give and those that receive. If you are keen to give to your community, feel free to drop food or other items that are surplus to requirements. Just because you have given that doesn't mean you can't receive another day, so keep an eye on the Pataka as it is for all people in our community."

Strengthening Families Network forums resume next week, on Thursday July 2 at 10.30am. Contact REAP's Strengthening Families co-ordinator Alyshea Bell for more information.

REAP is also offering non-judgemental, free, confidential support for financial health checks, debt and/or saving management, tips and tools for parenting and wrap around support for your whānau.

"There are many wonderful organisations here in Tararua that you may not be aware of. As always, remember we are here for you. And please us if you have any ideas for workshops or frustrations."