Waipukurau Little Theatre was only three weeks away from opening its 2020 season when New Zealand went into lockdown.

"The safety and wellbeing of our theatre family and supportive audiences was paramount in the minds of our committee members when we postponed our shows. Now that we have all made it through to level 1 together, we are so proud of how Central Hawke's Bay united to keep Covid-19 out of our wonderful district. July 23 will see us fling open the doors of our beloved theatre again and welcome everyone to a very special double bill," says club president Lindsey Bishop.

The new season brings audiences two one-act plays in one night: The Peace of Angels directed by Jules Hamilton and An Unseasonable Fall of Snow directed by Lindsey Bishop.

The first play of the night is The Peace of Angels, a multi-award-winning production written by John Jennings that tells the heartfelt story of two young nurses in the Vietnam War. Intertwining monologues reveal their stories from their childhood together till the end of their service in a strange and foreign landscape where the rules of home no longer apply.

The second show, An Unseasonable Fall of Snow, centres around a young man who is being questioned by a ruthless interrogator. It is a raw, real and confronting investigation into toxic masculinity and how isolation and disconnection can affect a person's mental health with catastrophic consequences. It was written by Gary Henderson, one of New Zealand's premiere playwrights who wrote last year's soldout play, Homeland.

The season runs from July 23 to August 1.

Tickets are available online at littletheatre.net.nz or at Betta Electrical Waipukurau