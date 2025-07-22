“Everyone was talking about how much the rates had increased. I thought that’s not cool and jokingly said ‘I’m going to be mayor next year’.”

Now he is serious.

“I want to run for Mayor. I want to have an amazing team that can move forward, clean that building out, make it run like clockwork.

“I need to look at all the accounts and where our money is going. It belongs to the people of the city, not the people who control the council,” Wilson said.

Wilson has won multiple national and international awards as a solo-bike rider.

“I’ve learned how to focus with all the things I have done over the years, including being a self-employed qualified car and furniture upholsterer, a full-time Radio DJ for a few decades and 30 trips around the world,” he said.

“I’m pretty clever and have been successful at everything I’ve done.”

He thinks capping rates is a good idea.

“I’d lower them if I could.

“If I don’t stand up now, the next mayor will be the same as the one before and before that. It can’t go on.”

The owner of a Bad Boy Fireworks franchise, Wilson says the council is “wasting millions of dollars”.

“I’m not here to support the council’s inability to manage money and then ask for more rates. What they are doing to the people of Hawke’s Bay is wrong.”

