Five vie for Hastings mayoralty as Darrin Wilson joins race

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today
Hastings businessman Darrin Wilson is the fifth candidate to put his hand up as a mayoral candidate for Hastings District Council in the October elections.

Prepare for some pyrotechnics - a fifth candidate has entered the race to become Hastings mayor.

Darrin Wilson - a car and furniture upholsterer, fireworks salesman and successful motorbike-racing enthusiast - has lived in Hastings all his life.

He goes up against councillors Damon Harvey, Wendy Schollum and Marcus

