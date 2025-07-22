Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Napier Winter Street Jams a bid to draw shoppers back into city after dark

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Napier's Winter Street Jams aim to bring nightlife back to the city centre with fire performers, late-night shopping, street food and live music. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Napier's Winter Street Jams aim to bring nightlife back to the city centre with fire performers, late-night shopping, street food and live music. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

A conversation about keeping Napier businesses open later has generated a new event that will keep the city centre alive and ready for winter after-dark shopping.

Fire performers, street food, and live music is planned as the new Winter Street Jams series kicks off on Friday on Hastings St, aiming

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save