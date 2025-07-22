Napier's Winter Street Jams aim to bring nightlife back to the city centre with fire performers, late-night shopping, street food and live music. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

A conversation about keeping Napier businesses open later has generated a new event that will keep the city centre alive and ready for winter after-dark shopping.

Fire performers, street food, and live music is planned as the new Winter Street Jams series kicks off on Friday on Hastings St, aiming to bring life back into the CBD after 5pm.

The initiative is a direct response to community feedback around the topic of the CBD becoming lifeless in the evenings.

“Winter is a challenging time for local businesses, and it’s all too easy to hibernate at home when nothing’s happening,” Napier City Business general manager Pip Thompson said.

“But our community has shown there’s a real appetite for coming together. These events are part of building a more resilient, thriving city centre that people feel proud to support.”