Now, in partnership with Napier City Council, Napier City Business is rolling out a series of free, family-friendly evening events happening from 5pm to 8pm.
On Friday, shops will stay open for the occasion, including Richard Boyd-Dunlop Gallery, Music Machine, Department of Curiosities, Wardini Books, Emily Mallard Ceramics, Tennyson Gallery, Chantal Shop, Hapi Cafe, Vinci’s Pizza, Bistronomy, The Rose Irish Pub, Indigo and Zambrero.
The second event is set for Market St on August 15.
The initiative is not only designed to bring people back into the city centre during the quieter winter months, but also to test whether a late-night trading and evening activation could work in the longer term.
If successful, it could help shape a more vibrant and resilient city centre throughout the year, according to Napier City Business.