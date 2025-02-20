She said the same went for many tourist attractions - such as Par2 mini golf, Splash Planet and the National Aquarium - which all shut about 5pm in summer.
She said “a modest extension” of a couple of hours over summer should be considered by more businesses and attractions.
Thompson said it did not have to be every day - businesses could start by opening late on a Friday.
She said even during Art Deco Festival - Napier’s biggest event of the year - she could “count on one hand” the number of retail shops which stayed open after 5pm.
Thompson said restaurants did exceptionally well during the festival, but shops and some tourist attractions had room to improve.
“If businesses continue to operate with a status quo mindset, they may struggle to survive in the next 25 years.”
She said she was not suggesting people work 12-hour shifts, but open up the workforce to more teenagers and tertiary students (who can work after school/study) and even mums and dads available for later shifts once their partner returned home.
Adore Collection co-owner Sally Holyer, who operates two shops in Napier CBD with her husband, said they extend opening hours to suit cruise visits and summer tourists.
“Longer opening hours has been looked at before but the analysis showed that the costs would likely outweigh the additional revenue generated,” a council spokeswoman said.
That could be reconsidered in the future, she said.
Meanwhile, Napier City Council owns the likes of Par2 mini golf and the National Aquarium, which close at 4.15pm and 5pm respectively.
“Extending opening hours is something that needs to be balanced with the increased cost to council to do so. Both facilities are currently under review as part of a ‘reimagining process’,” a council spokeswoman said.
