Long-time CHB resident and district councillor, Tim Chote, died on Saturday

CHB District Council issued a statement on Sunday confirming he had died surrounded by loved ones "following a courageous battle with his health, over the past year".

Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker said it had been an "absolute pleasure" to work with Chote and he would be sorely missed.

"This is a sad time for all of us in Central Hawke's Bay, to have lost one of our passionate, loyal, and hard-working members of both Council and community.

"Tim brought a practical and intelligent view to how council business should be run.

"We could always rely on him to have delved deep into both the financial and practical aspects of a decision and was always well prepared to debate his viewpoint.

She said a highlight of his councillor career was the unanimous vote to support the rebuild of the Waipawa and District's Centennial Memorial Pool.

In the statement CHB District Council chief executive Monique Davidson said his death would be felt through the whole staff and contract team.

"I offer my deepest sympathies on behalf of all of Central Hawke's Bay District Council to Councillor Chote's wife, Penne, children William and Alice, and to his wider family".

Chote was in his second term as a councillor for the Ruataniwha Ward.

He was first elected in 2016 where he won a significant number of votes.

In council he also served on procurement panels, as Chair of the District Licencing Committee, and also as Council Representative on the Waipawa Building Society Trust and the Civic Awards Selection Committee.

He also owned Chote Bros Transport and Tim Chote Appliances on the Waipawa High Street.

He was a steadfast local of Waipawa and the district where his family have resided for four generations the council said.