With sports back underway across Hawke's Bay, Western Suburbs left it late in a 1-nil win over Napier City Rovers this afternoon.

A 90th-minute winner by Ryan Feutz for the travelling team was enough to claim all three points in the Central League match at Bluewater Stadium.

Despite some impressive saves from Rovers goalkeeper Richard Gillespie, Western Suburbs claimed the victory.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to capture it all.

Advertisement

Rovers player James Mack III going for a header against Western Suburbs.

Home team spectators looking on at Bluewater Stadium in Napier.

Napier City Rovers defender Fergus Neil challenges Ryan Feutz for the ball at Bluewater Stadium.

Madsen putting Western Suburbs goalkeeper Andrew Withers under pressure.

Napier City Rovers goalkeeper Richard Gillespie gathers the ball against Western Suburbs.