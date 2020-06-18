Club rugby in Hawke's Bay starts on Saturday with premier prize the Maddison Trophy on the line from the start.

As a result of the Covid-19 crisis the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union has abandoned the traditional first round Nash Cup competition this season, concentrating on a nine-week round robin for the Premier grade followed by semifinals and a final, to be played on August 29.

All first-round games on Saturday will start at 3pm, with defending champion Napier Old Boys Marist chasing a fourth championship win in five years and drawing an away-game first-up to Napier Tech Old Boys, at Whitmore Park in Napier.

Hastings Rugby and Sports, which was beaten in a dramatic extra-time final last year, have a first-day home match against 2018 champion club Clive at Elwood Park, Hastings.

In other games Waipukurau-based Central will have a home match against Hastings side Tamatea, MAC play Taradale at Flaxmere Park, and Napier Pirate play Havelock North at Tamatea Park, Napier.

The two sides in last year's final will meet again at Park Island's Tremain Field in Napier in the second weekend.

Shortening of the season has delayed a start to a new grading structure meaning for the second year in a row there will be no promotion opportunity for second division clubs, and that next season will be the 15th in a row without any change to the 10 clubs in the Premier grade.

Last year's division 2 winners, Otane play a six-team all CHHB-Dannevirke competition this year, while runners-up Maraenui are in an 11-team Reserve grade comprising Napier and Hastings clubs, plus sole Wairoa Sub-Union side YMP, from Raupunga.

The four Senior grades have attracted 35 teams, and 9 have entered the Colts grade, all starting on Saturday.