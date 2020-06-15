

A Napier school is looking to pave the way for students to have a career in public speaking with a new initiative.

Richmond School, in Maraenui, has launched a new scheme which will give students the opportunity to extend their skills in public speaking, te reo, Samoan, team building, leadership and general etiquette.

The Rich Ambassadors scheme, set up by teacher Steve Brock, will aim to expose students to a range of local and national leaders in education, politics and the community through workshops.

Brock, along with Richmond School principal Shane Foster and Napier mayor Kirsten Wise, announced 10 students on Monday as this year's Rich Ambassadors.

Advertisement

The teacher said it was a privilege, students, teachers and whānau showing support at Monday's announcement assembly, where the 10 students were presented with 'We are Team Napier' T-shirts.

"I would like to put forward a challenge for local organisations who would be willing to support the Rich Ambassador programme to contact Richmond School," he said.

"It would be a great opportunity for our tamariki to connect with role models who can inspire them to reach their full potential."

Student Jeremy Faumui said he was "excited and happy" to have been given the opportunity to become a leader.

Fellow student Sunema Faleiva added: "I'm very happy that I was selected. I'm looking forward to improving my confidence to present to a group of people."

The scheme also aims to broaden the students' minds in terms of future career options.

The school hopes that workshop partners will include the emergency services, MPs, councils, iwi, sports, mayors and more.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said she looks forward to being involved in the programme.

Advertisement

"It is great to be providing these tamariki with the opportunity to extend their skills," she said.

Student Asher Macgillivray added: "When I got chosen I was incredibly surprised. When I went up to go and collect my awards I was honoured, especially receiving the award from our mayor Kirsten Wise."