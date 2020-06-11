1 Floyd Live – A Celebration and Salute to Pink Floyd

Floyd Live presents a new show with a first-class sound and lighting show, as a two-hour concert that takes audiences on a career-spanning journey of one of their favourite groups covering songs from the vast catalogue of albums from Dark Side of The Moon to Wish You Were Here.

Hawke's Bay Opera House Plaza, 101 Hastings St South, Hastings: Today, 7.30pm-10.15pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/floyd-live-a-celebration-and-salute-to-pink-floyd/hastings

2 Ben Throp and the Band of Intimate Stranger

Ben Throp and the Intimate Stranger's journey begins in the coastal settlement of Te Awanga, Hawke's Bay, where songwriter Throp draws inspiration from the coastal rhythm section of the Pacific Ocean which laps on his doorstep. His songs are derived from his experiences with nature and the ever changing physical, social and political landscapes surrounding him at the time.

The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/ben-throp-and-the-band-of-intimate-stranger/napier

3 Napier Junior Bike Track

It has road signs, traffic lights and roundabouts. It is aimed at children up to 10 years old and is very popular as it's a safe place to develop cycling skills. It lies beside Marine Parade, close to the centre of Napier and is right next to a huge playground beside the sea.

Marine Parade, Napier: Today & Tomorrow

Information: https://www.hawkesbaynz.com/see-and-do/great-outdoors/the-cycling-guide/cycle-skills-tracks/napier-junior-bike-track/

4 HB Music Hub Live Session 5

8pm doors open, 8.30pm Jack-Knife Beat, 9.30pm The Dave Atkin Band, 10.30pm Mirrored Walls

Paisley Stage, 17 Carlyle St, Napier: Today, 8pm-11.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/hb-music-hub-live-session-5/napier

5 Taradale Sunday Market

The place to get locally made, artisan handcrafts and gifts. Meet the people who create, not only the handcrafted items, but also the friendly atmosphere. Also a range of up-cycled and pre-loved items for sale.

Taradale RSA, 156 Gloucester St, Taradale, Napier: Tomorrow, 9am-1pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/taradale-sunday-market5/napier

6 Memories of The Past - Naive Art Exhibition

The upstairs walls of the Hastings Community Arts Centre will play host to this wonderful Naive Art Exhibition. We welcome you to come and take in the colourful creations of Nicholas Raftopoulos and Roseanna Wohnsielder. Sharing their "Memories of The Past".

Hastings Community Arts Centre, 106 Russell St South, Hastings: Today, 10am.

Information: https://www.hawkesbaynz.com/whats-on/events/the-whats-on-guide/attend/memories-of-the-past-naive-art-exhibition

7 PET First Aid Course - Hawke's Bay

The course covers 23 situations and is hands-on for all attendees.

Waiohiki Creative Arts Village, 1184 State Highway 50, Taradale, Napier: Today, 9am-3pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/pet-first-aid-course-hawkes-bay2/napier