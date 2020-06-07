

A woman was taken to hospital after her car hit a barrier on Marine Parade overnight.

Police said a vehicle hit a barrier on State Highway 51 north of Awatoto about 7.50pm on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said the road was closed for about 10 minutes while the vehicle was towed, as it was partly blocking the road.

The sole female driver was taken to hospital to be checked out.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman described the accident as "minor".

A St Johns Ambulance spokesman said they arrived at the scene but were not required.

This was followed by another car accident in Wairoa this morning.

FENZ said they received a report of the accident on SH2 in Kotemaori, Wairoa, at about 3.13am on Monday morning.

A St Johns Ambulance spokesman said three people with minor injuries were all transported to Wairoa Hospital by ambulance.

MORE TO COME