

A disbelieving Emily Gaddum says she is ''extremely honoured'' to be a recipient of a Queen's Birthday Honour.

Gaddum, who played 274 times for the women's Black Sticks hockey team, has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for her service to hockey.

Gaddum said she couldn't believe she had been named on the honours list.

"I feel extremely honoured to be recognised for my service to hockey and receive this special award," she said.

"Hockey has been a huge part of my life since I was a young girl and being involved with Hockey New Zealand and the Black Sticks for 12 years was a really special time in my life."

Gaddum added: "I loved my time playing for New Zealand, all the amazing people I met and places I travelled to.

The 34-year-old said playing at both the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games were the stand-out highlights of her career.

She was due to finish her career after her fourth Olympic appearance at the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, but her retirement due to the pregnancy of her first child was announced.

Gaddum, who now lives in Kereru, is one of three Hawke's Bay residents on the Queen's Birthday Honours list, alongside Suresh Patel and Marie Taylor.

The two-time Champions Challenge gold medalist still remains active in the Hawke's Bay hockey scene.

"I'm still very involved in hockey here where I co-coach a club and played in the National Hockey League last year," she said.

"I think hockey is a great sport and anyone can play it, of all ages, and I think it's growing here in Hawke's Bay as we have great facilities and resources."

Gaddum, formerly Emily Naylor, currently works for the Hockey Foundation in an executive officer role.