

Wellingtonians can't see Scandinavia's dramatic rocky outcrops, they can't bike and drink wine in the French countryside and they can't traverse Florida's palm-lined beaches.

But they can see a new campaign comparing parts of Hawke's Bay to famed world attractions, luring them here.

Hawke's Bay Tourism Chief Executive Hamish Saxton said from the southern points of Central Hawke's Bay to the northern reaches of the Wairoa district, many of the region's destinations should be considered comparable to those overseas.

"Hawke's Bay is Food and Wine Country," Saxton said.

READ MORE:

• Hawke's Bay tourism facing unprecedented summer crowds

• Coronavirus cruise ship ban: Hawke's Bay tourism industry under threat

• Hamish Saxton announced as new head of Hawke's Bay Tourism

• Opinion: Hawke's Bay poised to be one of NZ's best-placed regions to recover

"Kiwis who were looking forward to experiencing the wineries and cycling of Bordeaux, the food markets of the Mediterranean or the walking tracks of Scandinavia will be delighted to know that our region's full-bodied red wines and miles of limestone cycleways can substitute for France.

"Our bountiful Farmer's Markets could rival any found in Spain, Croatia and Italy; and Lake Waikaremoana offers untamed, natural beauty that travellers have to search far and wide to match," he said.

"What's more, our cities have a vibrant beat that tailors to families and foodies equally, while our white-sand beaches, wide-open skies and rolling countryside is New Zealand at its finest."

Advertisement

Hawke's Bay Tourism's domestic campaign "Hawke's Baycation" invites Wellingtonians to consider Hawke's Bay for their next holiday as, though they might not be able to travel overseas, international quality experiences are "just a drive away".

With a significant investment behind it, the campaign had been developed in response to extraordinary circumstances, Saxton said.

"The focus on Wellington is a strategic one," he said.

"We're not pulling out of any markets – we're just focusing hard on one; one that we can dominate with existing funds and one from where we're really accessible, whether by air or road."

Posters to be used by Hawke's Bay Tourism to prompt those in the capital to take an overseas trip up the road in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

No additional funding was required for the large-scale campaign, with money redirected from events and promotions unable to go ahead due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Saxton said it was of critical importance that campaign funds were used wisely, with a healthy visitor economy vital to the livelihood of many businesses in the region.

"In the 12 months to February 2020, Hawke's Bay received more than $500 million in tourism spend from New Zealand travellers, with the biggest markets being Auckland, Wellington and Manawatu/Whanganui," he said

"These visitors supply our region with the critical mass required to support such infrastructure, enjoyed by so many locals.

Advertisement

"All up, close to 6000 people have been either directly or indirectly employed by tourism and the industry was worth $688 million to the local economy."