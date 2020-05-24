

There were no new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, but Hawke's Bay remains one of six regions with active cases.

Only one person has tested positive in the last week across New Zealand, with the nationwide total at 1504.

Hawke's Bay has five active cases, with Waitemata, Auckland, Counties Manukau, Waikato and Canterbury making up the 27 overall active cases.

Waitemata has the bulk of the active cases with 14, Auckland (three) and Canterbury (two) behind.

Counties Manukau, Nelson Marlborough and Waikato all have one remaining active case.

Nationwide, 97 per cent of patients have now recovered, with 39 out of the 44 cases in Hawke's Bay no longer active.

All 16 cases of Covid-19 in the Hastings district have recovered, while three out of three cases in Wairoa district have no longer active.

The five remaining active cases are all based in Napier, with zero cases in Central Hawke's Bay to date.

One person still remains in hospicetal in Middlemore, while a total of 3302 tests were processed on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 259,152.

The nationwide death toll remains at 21.

About 30,000 more people have downloaded the NZ Covid Tracer app, meaning there's been a total of about 354,000 registrations.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board continue to remind the public that if you're feeling unwell, please help protect the community by staying home and calling your GP or Healthline.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include a cough, high temperature, shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and runny nose, and temporary loss of smell.