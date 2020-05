It was a busy day on the water in Napier as dozens of locals took to the ocean.



Surfing, sailing, kayaking and fishing were all on the agenda on Sunday morning.

Hawke's Bay photographer Paul Taylor has been out and about in Napier to capture it all.

Two groups take to the water on Sunday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

A kayaker and a boat cross paths off the coast of Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Groups of rowers enjoyed a day out on the water in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Residents of all ages took to the water to catch some waves on Sunday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Dozens took a trip to the ocean for a surf and a sail. Photo / Paul Taylor