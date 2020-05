As the nation begins to acclimatise to alert level 2, the public have returned to enjoy the delights of the Napier Farmers Market.



Hawke's Bay photographer Paul Taylor has been out and about to capture it all.

Heather Yells behind her stall at the Napier Farmers Market. Photo / Paul Taylor

Sarah Terry and four-year-old son Felix enjoying a day out at the market. Photo / Paul Taylor

Donna and Peter Cullen filling in contact tracing forms at the Napier Farmers Market. Photo / Paul Taylor

Large quantities of Napier residents descended on the site to purchase goods from the stalls. Photo / Paul Taylor

Stall holder Florence Sayd serving a customer. Photo / Paul Taylor