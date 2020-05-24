We have watched whānau excitedly but nervously enter back into the workforce, schools, shopping and just simply extend their whānau connections.

It's been a joy to watch, having not had any close connection with whānau or workmates and friends over the past seven weeks.

My two 1-year-old mokopuna, Akimano and Sophia, hugged each other like two old nannies when they saw one another after seven weeks.

The liberation under level 2, the entry back into economic activities and the feeling that things may never be the same again, has created a nervous excitement throughout our communities.

Stories that have filtered back, of whānau doing things within lockdown that they wouldn't normally do, have been amazing.

From gardening, landscaping, creative activities including videos, whānau conversations around tables, and getting to know your neighbours in your street, has been unparalleled in the past.

There have been some complaints of too much good hearty food and stories of buttons popping, zips breaking and belts being put out a notch, but this has become the norm.

There have been no major incidents or any mortality rates, and if a couple of kilos is what we've gained during the lockdown, then that's not bad at all.

One of the outcomes of Covid-19 is that overseas workers will be restricted from coming into our area over the next two to three years.

So the way to reduce those waistlines is to take up all the opportunities to fill these working gaps in areas we wouldn't have considered pre-Covid.

So in the prediction that Māori will be heavily affected in unemployment numbers, we can turn that on its head, by taking every job opportunity that is offered, mainly in areas you would never associate yourself with.

At the end of the day, whānau incomes and household incomes will carry us through, based on the grit and integrity we showed in the lockdown.

We can also support ourselves, our communities and our region in the recovery process.

Over the past seven days we have had good rain to moisten the land, to feed the people, to nourish our minds and blossom our wairua. Let's continue staying healthy and well.

Well done everybody! Kai whea mai! Malo Lava! Malo e lelei!

Tihei mauri ora!

• Ngahiwi Tomoana is chairman, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated