There were three crashes within 70 minutes in the region on Thursday.

A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Battery Rd in Napier at 3.40pm, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance responded to the call, transporting the woman with moderate injuries to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said the woman is stable.

The road was blocked and diversion was in place.

The crash is the third this afternoon and followed the collision of a car and a van at about 2.30pm on Pakowhai Rd.

A police spokeswoman said there were no reports of serious injuries.

A second crash occurred on Hastings St at about 3.30pm when two cars collided.

The other driver drove off and inquiries are ongoing to locate them the spokeswoman said.



There are no reports of injuries.