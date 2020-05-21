Two students from Napier Boys' High School have been selected to represent the country in basketball.

Tommy Fergusson and Clifton Bush III have been named by Basketball New Zealand as part of the 2020 Junior Tall Blacks.

The boys, both in Year 13, attended the National Junior Team Selection Camp in Rotorua in February.

Bush III said it was an honour to be selected, following a video announcement by head coach Aaron Fearne, and hopes to follow in the footsteps of his father – a former Tall Black and Hawks captain – and Hawke's Bay-born Paora Winitana and Paul Henare.

"From the beginning, I never thought I would play for my country, but to play for my country now is amazing," he said.

"Ever since I saw him balling out on the court, I just thought to myself, wow I want to do that as well, I want to take this serious from the get-go.

"Seeing them play professionally in New Zealand and in the world cup for the Tall Blacks, that's been inspirational."

Clifton Bush III and Tommy Fergusson both play for the NBHS Senior A Basketball team, Hawke's Bay Under 19 boys and the Hawke's Bay Hawks. Photo / NBA Academy

The pair are no strangers to taking to the court alongside one another. Both play for the NBHS Senior A Basketball team, Hawke's Bay Under 19 boys and the Hawke's Bay Hawks.

Fearne said Fergusson would bring "great aggressiveness and great physicality" in the centre position, while Bush III has "great length and great athleticism" as a small forward.

Basketball New Zealand high-performance director Leonard King said announcing the call-ups were important to acknowledge that these players made the roster, despite the possibility some might not play in the black singlet this year due to Covid-19.

"Unfortunately, the Junior Tall Ferns and JTBs will not take the court anytime soon. But being named in a New Zealand roster also helps highlight these players as top young talent.

"These lists will be on the desk of recruiters in no time. We wanted to ensure that still happens and the opportunities for these awesome young Kiwis are still made available."

The ongoing pandemic has forced the cancellation of sporting events including the Albert Schweitzer International in Germany, which the JTBs were set to play in.