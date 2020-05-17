

Hawke's Bay's loss is Hamilton's gain in winning the bid to host the newly established national New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST) headquarters.

Hamilton won its joint bid by Hamilton City Council, Te Waka Ltd (Waikato's Regional Economic Development Agency), Waikato-Tainui and the Waikato Chamber of Commerce.

Last August when the region's leaders were developing their business case they said the opportunity to have the headquarters in Hawke's Bay was a "golden opportunity".

Napier MP Stuart Nash said the decision was "very disappointing".

Advertisement

Nash said the region had "put up a good case" and had very wide regional support.

"If you ask me, if I were running that sort of institution would I rather be in Hamilton or Hawke's Bay, I would have said Hawke's Bay."

Nash said as Hamilton already has the University of Waikato, it has an existing institutional hub and Hawke's Bay could have built a strong one in our region.

"EIT has a very important role to play in the ongoing health and wealth and growing of our economy."

Nash said the decision was in no way a reflection of EIT as an educational institution and said the future of tertiary education in our region is still "exceptionally strong".

He said the decision would not affect how EIT could deliver.

Nash also noted that the appointing of EIT CEO Chris Collins as the interim CEO of NZIST spoke highly of how he runs EIT.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst was also "very disappointed" that the region was not successful in its bid to be the headquarters.

Advertisement

She said the proposal and presentation put together by the region was high quality.

"I am proud that the establishment board acknowledged that the decision was very close.

"They said what stood out for Hawke's Bay was our very strong connection with iwi and the warmth of our welcome was outstanding, the ability to integrate with a campus was also a very attractive proposition."

She said she understood the reasons that Hamilton was chosen as they are close to six major campuses and have a large population.

"However, with the reform of New Zealand's tertiary education we need to work hard for EIT to become a national centre of vocational excellence (COVE) for areas of growth such as horticulture.

"We have one of New Zealand's top performing polytechnics and growing a skilled workforce is a top priority for our region."

NZIST Council chairman Murray Strong said the Hamilton bid partners had put forward a very strong case.

"Hamilton clearly demonstrated that it understood the Government's vision for tertiary education.

"They also demonstrated their strong relationships between local government, iwi and central government and a commitment to learners.

"The strength of Māori business networks was evident as was their commitment to equity for Māori and underserved learners. Their proposal included a warm and sincere welcome and offer of partnership from the Kīngitanga and Waikato Tainui," he said.

The institute brings together the 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics, including EIT, to operate as a single national campus network.

Hawke's Bay Today has approached EIT for comment.