

Friday drinks were back once again for Hawke's Bay bars but it was bit of a different start for many under the new level 2 restrictions.

Market St Bar co-owner Sarah Kelly was excited to have the bar come alive again.



"Friday drinks are back, thank goodness," Kelly said.

"But this time around they'll all be with food due to the new regulations."

She said it has not been a problem for any guests so far and everyone has been very aware of the new rules and happy to oblige.

"They've been desperate to come out and socialise and feel some sense of normality," she said.

"Steve and I have been overwhelmed by the support from locals and the number of bookings we have received since the announcement [keeping to the maximum 100 at any time].



"Market St feels alive again."

Diva Bar was also back up and running and a spokesperson said they were still a week away until proper Friday drinks would return.

"Our guests can only enjoy drinks with a meal but it has been positive seeing everyone getting out for lunch and dinner and supporting local."