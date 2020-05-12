

The Covid-19 lockdown has put unprecedented pressure on the future of Cranford Hospice's services.

To continue caring for the needs of the Hawke's Bay community post Covid-19 the hospice has taken a proactive stance and needs the public's help.

CEO Janice Byford-Jones said, while she wanted to assure people their family and friends were being well cared for, they needed to make moves now to avoid a financial crisis due to Covid-19.

"Some sources of income stopped pretty much as soon as lockdown level 4 came into play," Byford-Jones said.

"Our three retail op shops in Napier, Hastings and Waipukurau make anywhere between $18,000 and $23,000 a week. Gone over night. Trusts and grants income has also dried up at the moment due to their own financial issues. Our street appeal was also cancelled.

"While we acknowledge that we are not the only ones facing financial difficulty the stark reality is that the future of Cranford Hospice's services are at stake."

Cranford Hospice is calling on its supporters and the community to help ensure its services can survive.

"We know how much the hospice means to the people of Hawke's Bay and we want to ensure we can continue to meet the emotional, spiritual, social and physical needs of people through specialist palliative care, grief support and care planning."

The cost to run the hospice is around $6 million a year. The DHB provides $3.1 million, the rest comes from the community, which includes income from the op shops, bequests, pub charity support and a street appeal.

The hospice cares for around 150 Hawke's Bay people at any one time.

"Nationally 1 in 3 people who die in NZ have hospice input of some kind and 90 per cent of our work is to help the community support their loved ones," Byford-Jones said.

"The inpatient unit has been closed to admissions due to lockdown restrictions but we have plans in place to open safely when we are ready at level 2.

"We are also working on our retail shops putting in safe processes around cleaning, storing, distancing and reducing numbers in stores at any one time. We hope people will come and shop and support the environmental aspect of using pre-loved goods.

"In the meantime we would be so grateful for your donations."

You can donate three ways:

■ By Mail: PO Box 189, Hastings, 4156:

■ By Phone: 0800 878 704

■ Online at cranfordhospice.org.nz

A message from Sonya:

"I am a 36-year-old with terminal cervical cancer with a 2-year-old and 7-year-old. I am living at home with my family and friends, being supported by the incredible Cranford Hospice team.

"Cranford have been an absolute blessing for me. Answering scared phone calls in the middle of the night when I'm sick, and sending out nurses to my home. Taking me to their inpatient unit and providing the best and most passionate care, easing my worries and concerns.

"They have also provided a wrap-around service for the boys (music therapy, counselling etc) to make sure those immediately effected have the support needed.

"I have found them to be supportive, comforting, highly professional, and cannot thank them enough for being such an important part of my journey. They always put a smile on my face, even on the rough days.

"I encourage you to donate what you can, and take the time to spread the word. This is a service which we so desperately need."