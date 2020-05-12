

Te Mata Peak is set to reopen on Thursday under level 2 with a host of other council facilities also opening.

The road, carpark and public toilet on Te Mata Peak Rd will be reopened with the security gate above Peak House to be open during the day but closed during the night, as per normal.

Tauroa Rd and the public toilet there will remain closed due to the ongoing logging activity happening in the park.

Many of Hastings' and Napier's council facilities will reopen at the commencement of alert level 2.

"It's great news that we can reopen and get back to business," Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said.

"That said, things won't be as they used to be and we will, of course, be following the strict hygiene rules that are essential under alert level 2.

"We need to ensure the safety of everyone, so please be kind and co-operate with the instructions given to you by our facilities staff. Their instructions will ensure that we all remain as safe as possible."

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said: "It will be great to see our community eventually back in our libraries, pools, art gallery, community centres and the chapel at the crematorium.

"Although the rules around the restrictions on the size of gatherings at level 2 will mean some facilities will have reduced opening hours and services."

Visitors to council facilities will be required to record their contact details and the date and time of their visit.

Physical distancing of a metre will need to be maintained at all times between people who don't know each other, and any entry fees will be only cashless transactions.

More details on what will open on Thursday can be found at the Hastings and Napier Council websites.

