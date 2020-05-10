Tom Hartley is well known in Havelock North. He is often seen driving around in his convertible with his dogs hanging out the side. He loves to let people share his enjoyment. Video Warren Buckland.

Two Havelock North terriers are loving lockdown unleashed in a BMW convertible.

Thomas Hartley, alongside terriers Rodeo and Cowboy, have become renowned for their open-top trips around the village.

Hartley, originally from the United States, said there isn't anywhere he wouldn't take his four-legged friends.

"We go everywhere together – around town, for walks up the peak," he said. "Like most dogs, when we went for rides in the car, he started to enjoy sticking its head out the window.

"Rodeo seems to sense that people were beginning to look at him and he'd get a kick out of looking back. And then when I got the BMW convertible, you'd think he'd died and gone to heaven."

Hartley added: "I think they're looking forward to alert level 2 more than most, because they love going through town and being noticed."

The senior lecturer at EIT says Rodeo and Cowboy provide some light-hearted entertainment for students. Photo / Warren Buckland

A senior lecturer at EIT's School of Computing, Hartley claimed the dogs, a mix of wired- haired and straight-haired terriers, helped students before and during lockdown.

"When Rodeo was a pup, I used to take him to work at the school and students really get a kick out of seeing him," he said.

"It helps students destress a little bit and takes the edge of a hard day I think. And the staff have some fun too."

Despite an initial issue with police, the pooches have only seen positive public interactions, with some even attempting to feed the dogs on the move.

"I think they know they bring joy to people," he said. "I don't know if I get more pleasure watching the dogs enjoy themselves or watching the people's reaction as we go by.

"If I get back from work and haven't taken them, they cannot wait to get in the car and take a trip around town – that's their treat for the day."

Hartley added: "When we first got Cowboy, he used to sit in my lap, but unfortunately, somebody called that in to the police – we didn't know you weren't allowed to do that."

"We pass by police and they also seem to get a giggle seeing them," he said.

While never formally trained, Hartley claims both Rodeo and his son Cowboy know not to jump.

Hartley said the terriers are always eager to take a trip in his convertible. Photo / Warren Buckland

The lecturer said while lockdown has created challenges for students and teachers alike, he is happy that his dogs can continue to bring joy to students – albeit through video calls.

"I teach out of my home office and the students can see Rodeo and Cowboy in the background having a play," he said.

"We're all using Zoom like everybody else, but it's not as hard for us at the School of Computing because that is what we teach."

Hartley added: "There is a lot of people that know them by sight but not the story behind them and now they've become part of the family."