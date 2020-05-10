Tom Hartley is well known in Havelock North. He is often seen driving around in his convertible with his dogs hanging out the side. He loves to let people share his enjoyment. Video Warren Buckland.

Two Havelock North terriers are loving lockdown unleashed in a BMW convertible.

Thomas Hartley, alongside terriers Rodeo and Cowboy, have become renowned for their open-top trips around the village.

Hartley, originally from the United States,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.