

Those wanting to catch the supermoon are in luck as Hawke's Bay's weekend is set to be mainly fine.

The fourth and final supermoon of the year, known as the Flower Moon, is currently gracing our skies.

A Metservice spokesman said there would be bits of cloud on Saturday and Sunday nights but that should not interfere with moon watching.

"Both evenings are looking pretty good, there are bits and bobs of clouds, but I wouldn't expect it to be fully overcast.

"All in all it's a pretty good weekend. There should be some pretty nice glimpses of the big moon," he said.

The sun sets at 5.15pm and the moon will rise at 5.57 pm before setting at 7.25 am.

Saturday will have a cloudy morning before fine breaks increase and northeasterly winds begin to develop.

Sunday morning will be ideal for sunrises with long fine spells throughout the day before a bit of cloud pushes in with northeasterly winds.

There is no rain forecast for the coming days.

Temperatures remain fine throughout the region over the weekend, hitting the low 20s at most.

Saturday's high will be 19C in Napier, Hastings, Waipukurau and Wairoa.

Sunday will reach 20C in Napier, Hastings and Wairoa and 19C in Waipukurau.