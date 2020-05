Nobody was injured after a house fire in Maraenui in the early hours of Friday morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said they received reports of a house fire on Bledisloe Rd in Maraenui about 2.45m on Friday morning.

The blaze involved one unit of a two-unit block, according to the FENZ spokesman.

Three trucks attended the scene – two from Napier and one from Hastings.