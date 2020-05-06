

A potential transtasman bubble is music to Hawke's Bay Tourism's ears, the idea seen as a lifesaver for many who are feeling the pinch of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison formally agreed to begin work on a transtasman Covid-19-safe travel zone.

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said a future bubble with Australia is the way to go.

"A transtasman bubble would be considered an extremely positive move, and for some even a lifeline, for our regional visitor economy," he said.

Australia is Hawke's Bay's number one international market with Australian visitors having spent $52.5 million in the region in the 12 months to January 2020.

"Australia is also our fourth-largest market across both international and domestic, so we know just how much Australians love what we have to offer."

"However, even before Covid-19, domestic tourism made up three-quarters of our visitor economy, so our continued focus on domestic tourism, particularly the Wellington region, is the right direction for Hawke's Bay and Hawke's Bay Tourism."

He did say, however, that for the bubble to be successful for tourism, it needs to have the complete backing of both governments and support from residents willing to travel.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said that a transtasman bubble would be great but it is early days. Given it could be months away, a more domestic focus needed to continue, she said.

"New Zealanders make up the majority of visitors to Hawke's Bay and I will be watching with interest to see what will eventuate in the domestic tourism market, particularly what will result from Hawke's Bay Tourism's Wellington focused campaign," she said.

"Council is committed to working alongside our local business owners to ensure they have a plan and have access to the support they require to come out the other side of Covid-19 in as strong a position as possible."

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she would support the idea of a transtasman bubble when it was safe to do so.

"We know a lot of businesses also require staff to travel between Australia and New Zealand so making it easier for them to go between the two countries would be hugely beneficial."