

A fund of $50,000 has been set up to help non-profit social service and community organisations fight the Covid-19 pandemic in Napier.

The Rapid Response Fund, set up by Napier City Council, has been established by combining unallocated community funding and unused grants.

The primary goal of the fund is to support those organisations which have incurred additional costs or who have provided new services to meet the basic needs of the community.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said the fund extends a helping hand to those organisations making a difference in the community.

"Many of them rely on volunteers," she said. "I look forward to helping the organisations working in this space and I'm pleased we've been able to set something up to respond to their needs quickly, in a way that hasn't been tried before."

The funding could be used to cover costs of Personal Protective Equipment, packaging or to reimburse volunteers for their expenses.

The focus is on those who have been helping vulnerable people in the community, including those over 70 years old, homeless, people with high health needs, young people, those on a low income or living in vulnerable neighbourhoods.

The fund, which will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis, opens for applications on Monday May 4.

NCC manager community strategies Natasha Mackie said they will be approaching organisations to make sure they are aware of the scheme.

"We want to support the people providing these services as much as we can," she said.

Applications, which will be taken up until May 31 or until the fund has been allocated, will be assessed and forwarded to a funding panel, comprising of the Mayor, People and Places Committee Chair and Napier Controller, for a decision.

Application forms can be completed online via the NCC website.