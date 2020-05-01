A new normal has emerged for a Hastings florist which has bloomed under alert level 3 restrictions this week.

Flowers by Tanya in Hastings was closed during the Covid-19 lockdown but opened this week to a very busy period of orders.

The business reopened on Tuesday, as restrictions eased, for contactless click and collect or delivery and business has been non-stop since.

Click and collect is an option they have always wanted to have and is one positive to have come from the pandemic situation, said owner Tanya Koens.

The lockdown period was spent doing renovations and cleaning the shop as well as enjoying some time off.

Koens believes there are lots of people catching up on buying flowers for belated bereavements and birthdays.

The reopening is also perfect timing for Mother's Day on May 10.

"Initially I thought we may have to do shorter hours but that wasn't the case. It's been really nice to be supported by locals.

Locals are always good at supporting the business but have been particularly good at the moment, Koens said.

This week has been busier than normal, but the business is foot traffic it would usually rely on.

Koens thinks some of their usual customers have begun ordering online but normally the shop receives the same amount of orders as online.

But she remains positive about the situation, "it's still nice to be open and working with flowers again, especially in a sparkly-clean shop".

While they are looking forward to being completely open again, she said the seven staff have adjusted to the new normal.

"We are just going with the flow, if this is the new normal that's cool too".