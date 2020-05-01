There are no new cases of Covid-19 for Hawke's Bay on Friday.

The region's total remains at 44.

As of Wednesday, 30 of the cases in Hawke's Bay had recovered. A total of 13 of the 16 cases in Hastings had recovered, while 15 of the 25 cases in Napier had recovered.

Nationally, there are three new Covid-19 cases on Friday, as health officials launch a review into how hospital workers in Auckland were infected with coronavirus.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said one of Friday's three cases was linked to overseas travel and one to a known case.

The origin of another is still under investigation.