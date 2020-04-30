

A new way of Tararua District Councillors reporting on their portfolios was trialled at this week's council meeting.

In the past Mayor Tracey Collis has reported on mayoral matters and councillors have delivered verbal reports on their activities for the month.

But this week Collis said the council was trialling a different approach in that councillors' monthly round-ups would be included in the mayor's report.

In her own report Collis covered the impact of Covid-19 on every aspect of life in Tararua and throughout the world.

"Through these unprecedented times we have seen incredible positivity and resilience amongst our community with a strong focus on recovery and the future.

"Covid-19 has certainly changed the way we work and live and I would like to thank the community for the messages of kindness and remaining positive in these challenging times. It has been amazing to see our community work together to stay home and stay safe."

Collis extended special thanks to essential services and healthcare workers who have faced many challenges over the last month.

"Tararua District is resilient and I am confident we can work together and support one another throughout our ever-changing circumstances."

She said the council's focus was on recovery of the region and it had launched the campaign #LoveLocal Tararua to encourage support for local businesses.

The other major challenge faced over the past few months had been the drought and critical water shortage.

"The team at council has done a fabulous job managing the district through the worst drought in recorded times. Many solid relationships have been formed and will continue to develop within the farming sector."

Collis said the pressures of the drought would continue to be felt and the council was thankful to the Rural Support Trust for helping the district through these times.

She thanked Dannevirke and Districts RSA for putting together a virtual Anzac service for the district.

"Many members of the public supported StandAtDawn and also showed their respect by creating tributes at their homes and businesses to family members and the fallen."

During the month Collis was invited to a round table discussion with Minister of Forestry Shane Jones, Minister of Trade and Export Growth David Parker and Minister for Climate Change James Shaw.

"We discussed the issues facing each organisation and were asked to submit solutions for the government to consider. A productive meeting, it was pleasing to see all those involved working together."

Collis also took part in a meeting of Regional Chiefs on Tuesday.

"The main discussion points were around a collaborative approach between regions as we work towards recovery from Covid-19."

Collis said the strategic look at recovery would be completed by the Manawatū-Wanganui Economic Recovery Task Force and would work across Maori, business, local and central government. These recovery efforts would compliment work being done by individual councils.

"Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith, Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDoull and I are included in the initial membership with my role ensuring there is appropriate rural representation."

Throughout the month Collis attended a raft of other meetings through audio-visual links, attending as many as four some days, and catching up with councillors three times a week.

For their part councillors have been in constant contact with members of the community and keeping up to date with the Emergency Operations Centre and the National Crisis Management Centre.

Deputy mayor Cr Erana Peeti-Webber had been supporting Collis where necessary and keeping in contact with the Dannevirke Community Board on which she sits as the council representative.

Cr Carole Isaacson, who looks after the Norsewood area, said there had been some unrest following an attempted break-in at Mathew Park, noise complaint issues had been resolved but otherwise life continued.

Cr Kerry Sutherland had been contacting tenants, landlords and others to check on their circumstances during lockdown. He was also involved in delivering firewood to households in need.

Cr Sharon Wards was seconded to act as welfare manager in the Tararua District Council Emergency Operations Centre where she is responsible for facilitating numerous activities to ensure the emergency provision of food, household goods and temporary accommodation were available to those in need. This also included assisting the vulnerable and elderly with groceries and access to essential services.

To achieve this Wards had to liaise with more than 30 agencies including health, aged care, foodbanks, social service providers and church groups.

Cr Alison Franklin has kept in touch with Pahiatua-based businesses and focused on food supplies and essential services assistance for the elderly and the vulnerable.

Cr Shirley Hull had been promoting Phone Family, Phone a Friend via social media, a campaign to support those suffering from social isolation and guiding the community to the resources they need.

Cr Peter Johns has kept in touch with the Woodville community, instigating a scheme that saw Woodville Lions phoning all the over 70-year-olds in that area to ensure they are safe and well.

Cr Raylene Treder has been focusing on the Eketahuna Community by being in regular phone contact, three or four times a week with Eketahuna Community Board chairman Charlie Death to address any issues that he has been made aware of have arisen whilst in lockdown by providing solutions or passing on the information to the correct channels.