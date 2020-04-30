Lockdown and Covid-19 are terms our residents were not familiar with. But just like everyone in the world, a lot has changed for them in the last six weeks since Atawhai closed its doors to visitors ahead of lockdown to keep residents and staff safe.

Some might associate lockdown with lack of socialisation, loneliness, boredom — well, we sure don't.

Residents have been busier than usual, with extra activities scheduled and a seven-day a week programme in each wing. It starts every day with a one-to-one catch up, followed by a group seated exercise session to ensure everyone keeps fit, then scheduled activities or residents' choice of what activities they would like us to provide for them.

One of the wonderful things we have witnessed is watching residents getting to know each other better. It seems their communication has improved, and they are showing more compassion and interest in each other.

Residents at Atawhai are keeping their spirits up during a daily exercise class.

Every day, the activities' team members talk to them about the situation, checking that everyone understands what is happening and why their families are not able to visit, making sure they are okay. This has allowed residents to open up and share their feelings.

All have been coping very well and we have set up Skype video calls between families and residents. A time for the elderly to appreciate the wonders of technology.

Seeing the smiles on their faces when they see their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren on the screen is priceless. Some of them they have not seen in a great while as they are overseas, as well as people they are meeting for the first time - like the latest addition to the family.

Atawhai resident Nancy has been skyping family all over NZ and in Spain.

Wedding anniversaries and birthdays have been celebrated online, some with more than 12 family members joining in the festivities from afar. It is one of the silver linings of being in lockdown, having a big "gathering" for a special event.

From today, residents will also be treated to special pampering days. The ladies have especially been missing having their hair done as it is something they look forward to. We are blessed to have a staff member who is also a hairdresser and has kindly offered to help. Head and hand massages will be available, as well as manicures.

This will be ongoing as Atawhai will not be allowing visitors while the country is in level 3, so we are ensuring there are plenty more fun and exciting times ahead for our residents.

I am sure by now you are thinking you wished you were one of them - enjoying the extra attention and care.