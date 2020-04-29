

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union has re-signed Total Lubricants as the Magpies' principal sponsor for the next three seasons.

The oil and lubricant company, whose headquarters are based in Hawke's Bay, have been operating under strict safety protocols during the nationwide lockdown.

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union Commercial Manager Dan Somerville said Magpies' fans should be excited as there will be a significant investment in match day experiences.

"We are thrilled to have Total continue as the Magpies principal sponsor and to have the team supported by a such a prominent global brand as Total," he said.

"Both parties came together recently to brainstorm how we could go about activating this sponsorship and ideas were sparking from both sides of the table to make Magpies' games as fun and interactive as possible."

Somerville added: "With public hungry for rugby, there will be an additional interest in the Mitre 10 Cup in 2020. The likelihood of All Blacks and other stars participating makes this a very exciting, not to be missed competition."

Director of Oil Intel Reuben Thickpenny said both parties remain excited to continue the partnership, particularly as Covid-19 had interrupted preparations for the upcoming season.

"More than ever, we feel privileged and excited to be able to support the Magpies – as to us, this support extends to communities across New Zealand," he said.

"Just as the actual games, we look to organise activities that truly bring together families and friends of all ages. It is an opportunity to do something unique for a special community.

Thickpenny added: "Family is a word often used within our office premises as well, it is what our culture is built upon."