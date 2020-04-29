The Hawke's Bay District Health Board is looking at curtailing night services at its Napier City Medical centre because of the Covid-19 risk to staff and patients.

A DHB spokesperson said the possible change involves an "overnight nurse-led clinic" at the clinic in Wellesley Rd.

It is separate to the daytime GP service, which operates at City Medical 8am-9pm daily, including weekends.

The DHB is consulting with partner agencies, the GPs, St John Ambulance, City Medical staff, other DHB staff and the wider clinical teams, such as Emergency Department clinicians.

It was looking at the service "from a safety perspective, because of the Covid-19 risk to staff and other patients", the DHB said, adding a decision was likely "within a week".