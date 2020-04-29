Pix: 25044120HBTPTanzac.JPG Raewyn King playing her pipes for an audience of eight, at the Waipawa Cenotaph on Anzac Day. Photo / Paul Taylor 25045420HBTPTanzac.JPG Wreaths had been quietly laid at the Otane Cenotaph. Photo / Paul Taylor CHBGrantOgilvie Waipukurau piper Grant Ogilvie marked the day with a rendition of "When The Battle's O'er", from his home in Tavistock Road. PHOTO / SUPPLIED

It was an Anzac Day like no other.

Poppies adorned windows and letterboxes throughout Central Hawke's Bay and people stood at the end of their driveways at dawn in remembrance.

But, while the spirit of Anzac was strong, the region's cenotaphs stood largely silent, in line with the national Covid-19 level 4 lockdown.

There was a brief break in the silence, however, in the form of longtime piper Raewyn King, who dressed in her traditional regalia and marched forth, greeting the dawn at the Otane cenotaph.

She was at Ongaonga by mid-morning to play while the fire brigade laid a wreath, then in the village.

At 11am, she was at the Waipawa cenotaph, where she played as eight stalwart Waipawa and District RSA members solemnly placed their poppies at the memorial, and the few cars on the road slowed in passing, to hear the pipes.

At the same time - 11am - Waipukurau piper Grant Ogilvie stood at home in Tavistock Rd to play, joining pipers across New Zealand and Australia in a tribute organised by the pipe band associations of both countries.

King said "no virus was going to stop us" from piping on Anzac Day. She has played the bagpipes for the Waipawa and District RSA for 26 years, having learned to play when she was 21. She "just never stopped".

"I wasn't going to let Anzac Day go by without marking it by playing," she said.

"A lot of people have gone to a lot of extra effort this year, placing poppies in windows and on letterboxes. I have to wonder if it has revived the commemoration. I'd like to think so."