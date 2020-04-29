PIC: CHBWillFoley1.JPG

As I write this latest column the dry conditions in Central Hawke's Bay only seem to be getting worse.

There is no significant rain on the horizon which would be a great start for the road to recovery but winter is closing in, and we can't do anything about the climate.

The warm sunny days (while not helping soil moisture) are perhaps giving us a false sense winter is still far away. Unfortunately, it's not and so it's important to prepare for the season where we know the soil moisture deficit will correct itself, but grass growth will be very limited due to cooler temperatures and less sunlight hours in the day.

By now the mental stress is getting to all of us and that is understandable.

This situation has become unprecedented with a perfect storm of things not going our way. It's okay to feel like you are not coping as we haven't dealt with such a situation before. It is important to reach out for help and support.

The Rural Support Trust is here for this exact reason and only a phone call away to offer support and guidance (see phone number below). It is currently backed up by the Hawke's Bay Rural Advisory Group who are working behind the scenes in areas of feed, water, finance, animal welfare, and mental welfare.

With so much of our community in lockdown there are stresses on mental wellbeing everywhere we look at the moment. It is important to look out for your neighbours and fellow community members. While we can't catch up for a drink or so, a chat over the fence or phone call could be just as welcome for now for those of us feeling isolated.

Even when it does rain, the lasting effects of Covid-19 and this drought will linger with us for years to come.

Every Hawke's Bay Regional Council meeting or dialogue now is not only dealing with the current situation of Covid-19 or drought but how Hawke's Bay looks in the next 1-2 years plus much further out. While dealing with the current here and now is important, how we deal with the future is also vitally important to rebuild every part of our lives and region that has been impacted by the situation we find ourselves in.

If you need support, call 0800 787 254, and you can speak with a representative from the East Coast Rural Support Trust, who are experienced in managing severe drought conditions.

For advice and the latest information about the drought, go to www.hbrc.govt.nz/environment/farmers-hub/drought-crisis-hub/



For support with grief, anxiety, distress or mental wellbeing, you can call or text 1737 to talk with a trained counsellor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



For urgent access to essential household goods and services (7am-7pm) call 0800 422 923.