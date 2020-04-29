Two Central Hawke's Bay police constables have been stood down as a precaution, after being spat on by a woman who later claimed to have Covid-19 symptoms.

The pair were acting on a warrant to arrest at a Porangahau address on Wednesday when the suspect spat on both constables.

She is also alleged to have spat on Hastings custody officers before claiming to have Covid-19 symptoms.

All the affected officers will be tested for Covid-19 and stood down as a precaution until the tests return a result.

Meanwhile, two CHB residents are now on a 24-hour curfew after repeatedly breaching level 4 lockdown restrictions.

Constable Andy Walker from CHB Police says two Takapau residents were arrested for breaching the lockdown regulations and leaving their address for no good reason.

He says they are on curfew at their home address.

Walker says several others have been issued warning letters for breaching the regulations, with some issued with summonses to appear in court for repeated breaches.

And the Ministry for Primary Industries is considering what action to take against two divers caught with undersize paua.

Walker says he was out at local beaches on Monday along with MPI. The pair were given education about breaching the Covid-19 lockdown, and Walker says MPI is considering what action to take for the paua.

The issue of stock poaching has arisen during lockdown, with Sergeant Andrew Knox saying police have noticed, and have had reports of, suspicious activity in rural areas, and suspect poaching is occurring.

Walker says he has been conducting regular patrols in the Makaretu area due to the number of suspicious vehicles driving around that are not local.

A shot was heard during an incident on Wilson Cutting Rd, after a vehicle was reported driving late at night.

Walker says there have been several historical incidents of people shooting deer at the complainant's property.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



In another incident three deer carcasses were found on the roadside on Gwavas Rd.

Walker says the carcasses appear to have been left on the roadside ready to be picked up, and may have been shot on farmland or in Gwavas Forest itself.

Farmers have reported wheel marks in paddocks or in the long grass beside the road.

Knox is urging people in rural areas to keep an eye out, and obtain descriptions and registration numbers of vehicles where possible.

He advises people not to approach and challenge anyone suspected of poaching, but to call police on 111.