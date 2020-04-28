Hawke's Bay-based international cricket commentator and record-breaking former cricket international Ian Smith has been named winner of one of New Zealand Cricket's most prestigious awards.

NZC decided to go ahead with the presentation of the Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Cricket despite the Covid-19 crisis and it took place via video conferencing, with Smith at his home in the Bay.

First chosen to play for New Zealand in 1980 and becoming one of the World's greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen, Smith received the MBE about the time of his retirement in 1992, and has since commentated hundreds of cricket and rugby matches, mainly for Sky Tv. He was made a life member of New Zealand Cricket in 2018.