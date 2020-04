As the nation moved out of the Covid-19 alert level 4, Hawke's Bay locals ventured out of their homes back to the beaches, drive thrus, parks and harbours to enjoy a change of scenery.

Hawke's Bay photographers Warren Buckland joined them to capture the joy of an eased lockdown.

Some gathered for some fishing at Hawke's Bay Sports Fishing Club in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Construction workers Daniel and Brendan Cash back to work at a townhouse on Marine Parade, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two people took to the water to kayak around Napier's harbour. Photo / Warren Buckland

Matt Knox, along with Jakob and Grace, fishing near the Iron Pot Warehouse in Ahuriri. Photo / Warren Buckland