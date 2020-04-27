Police were tonight (Monday) still making inquiries following an incident in which a shot was reported to have been fired at two gang members in a Napier suburb.

A police spokesman said the firing of a gun was reported to have happened about 5.15pm in Cornford Pl, off Venables Ave and near Maraenui Park in Onekawa South.

It was established a slug gun had been fired and no one had been hit or injured.

The Armed Offenders Squad was assembled "as a precaution" the national communications centre spokesman said.

Residents reported police were in the area for as much as two hours afterwards, with patrols on nearby corners.

Police said about 8pm one person has been arrested in relation to the incident, and it appeared the person had fired a slug gun.

There were no injuries and police were making inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

Police had not confirmed reports that the shot had been fire towards two men wearing gang patches.