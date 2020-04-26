It was a different Anzac Day celebration for many this year, but one Hawke's Bay family shared in the occasion like their forefathers would.

Amanda McKinlay played the Last Post on her grandfathers' saxophone he bought while stationed in Italy during WWII.

"Playing the Last Post on Grandpa's saxophone was an honour for me," she said.

"I never got to meet Grandpa as he passed away a month before I was born but through Grandma and his children he has remained a big part of our lives."

McKinley walked to the end of her driveway with her husband and four children at dawn on Saturday morning and she said she was surprised to find quite a large crowd waiting for them up and down the street.

"They said they had heard me practicing on the days prior to Anzac morning," she said.

"I thought of both my great-grandfather Edward Weber and my grandpa Keith Wiggins and played for them and for all the other service men and women who serve our country to make it what it is today."

Weber fought in WWI and was injured in battle at Gallipoli.

Keith Wiggins also played the bugle in WWII and while stationed in Bari, Italy, he bought an Alto saxophone. Photo / Supplied

He was defending Hill 971 when he was shot on August 10, 1915. He survived by strapping his bugle to his leg and managing to crawl to the beach to safety.

Weber went on to play the Last Post at the first Anzac service in 1916 in London.

His bugle and diary are now on display at Napier Boys' High school.

Wiggins also played the bugle in WWII and while stationed in Bari, Italy, bought an alto saxophone, the very one McKinley played.

"It was an honour to be able to do this with my children beside me.

"Usually we attend the dawn service but yesterday [Saturday] was no less significant," she said.

"While it was a different way to commemorate Anzac day, the values the day is based upon did not change."