

A man aged between 40 to 49 in Hawke's Bay is the latest Covid-19 case for the region.

As of Sunday the total number of Covid-19 cases in Hawke's Bay was 43, and nationwide there were nine new cases, made up of four new confirmed cases and five new probable cases.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, four were linked to existing clusters, and five were linked to known confirmed cases.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said although it was encouraging to have another day of single-digit cases, vigilance remained crucial.

"As we prepare to move to alert level 3 on Tuesday morning, it's really important not to slacken off the effort," he said.

"Even though all these new cases are linked to existing community-based cases or clusters, or are a result of overseas travel, nine cases highlights the need for everybody to maintain a high level of vigilance in level 4 and as we move to level 3."

The additional nine cases meant the total number of new and confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is 1470.

Some 1142 people have recovered, an increase on 24 compared with Saturday.

This means 78 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases are now recovered.

There are still 16 significant clusters nationwide.

The Ministry reminded people that they should not delay seeking care for any health needs either through phoning Healthline 0800 611 116 or through their GP.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website