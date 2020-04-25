

A high speed chase off State Highway 2, Hastings, ended with police deploying spikes and arresting one person.

A police spokeswoman said police observed a vehicle speeding along Huia St, Camberley around 10pm on Saturday.

"The vehicle failed to stop and fled. Police followed briefly before abandoning it due to the manner of driving," she said.

"The vehicle was later tracked on Poukawa Road and spikes were deployed, the vehicle came to a halt and the driver escaped."

A witness said the driver continued driving with spikes around the wheels.

The spokeswoman said police located the driver shortly after and one person was taken into custody without further incident.

No further details on the charges and court appearance were available.